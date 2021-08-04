Man charged with murder after mother killed in fire
SIX MILE — A Six Mile man is facing murder and arson charges after his mother’s body was found in a burning home last month.
Eric James Harmon, 34, was arrested July 30 by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.
On July 1, emergency personnel responded to a structure fire at 191 Duncan Road in Six Mile, Brooks said.
As firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside the home, Brooks said.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 57-year-old Beverly Harmon,
