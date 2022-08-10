Man faces series of drug charges
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A Pickens man faces multiple drug charges after a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
According to a sheriff’s office release, members of its Special Operations Unit and Community Action Team initiated a drug investigation on Knollwood Heights Road last month.
Special Operations Unit agents supervised undercover transactions that yielded
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login