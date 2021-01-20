Man facing explosives charge

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man has been charged with possession of an explosive device in connection with a federal investigation.

David Scott Halsey, 58, is charged with possessing, manufacturing or transporting a destructive device or explosive for damage, injury or death, according to a release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED agents arrested Halsey on Sunday.

Halsey possessed the explosive on Nov. 2, 2020, the release

