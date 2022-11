By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Authorities said a Marietta man died Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said 66-year-old Douglas Casey of Hancox Way was walking in the roadway at 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley at 11:20 p.m. Friday when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, she said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.