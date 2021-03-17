Man loses life in motorcycle

By Jason Evans

EASLEY — A 20-year-old Easley man died last week after a two-vehicle collision.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Truman Jennings Ackerman, of Poinsett Circle.

The accident occurred at 8:34 p.m. March 10 on Powdersville Road, she said.

Ackerman was driving a motorcycle that struck a vehicle on its passenger side, Kelley said.

Ackerman, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, Kelley said.

The Easley Police Department is investigating.