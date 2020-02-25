Man sentenced for assaulting kids

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An Easley man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two children.

A Pickens County jury convicted 37-year-old Jason Riley Galloway of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Feb. 19, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release.

Assistant solicitors Britni McCall and Durham Hill presented evidence establishing Galloway sexually assaulted two victims on numerous occasions at his home in Pickens County, he

