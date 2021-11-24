Man suspected of having fentanyl, 324g of marijuana, 141 THC vapes

EASLEY — A man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Easley last week.

According to a release from Easley Police Department public information officer Sgt. Ashley Anderson, officers from the department’s narcotic division stopped a vehicle traveling on East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

As part of an ongoing investigation, officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, she said.

The search uncovered 141 THC oil vape pens, five THC oil refills, two grams of crushed pills, 324 grams of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login