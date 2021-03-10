Market at the Mill plans spring festival

PICKENS — For area festival lovers who were disappointed by the cancellation of the 2021 Pickens Azalea Festival, there is still entertainment and fun on the horizon.

SpringFest ’21 will bring some big-name musical acts, along with festival rides, a car show and more than 150 specialty vendors both inside and out at the Market at the Mill, located at 225 Pumpkintown Highway in Pickens.

SpringFest will be held over a two-day period

You must be logged in to view this content.