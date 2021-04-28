Market at the Mill to hold festival

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Market at the Mill is throwing a party this weekend.

Carnival rides will be available following regular hours at the market, located at 225 Pumpkintown Highway, on Thursday, and two-day Spring Fest 2021 will officially kick off Friday at the market.

The market will have its regular lineup of hundreds of stores and vendors from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Parking for the evening events will begin at 5 p.m. each evening.

Carnival rides will run all day and evening Friday and Saturday.

A classic car cruise-in will be held Friday evening. Those planning on showing off their cars should enter at the market’s main entrance on Highway 8. Do not follow the event parking signs if you are participating

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login