The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce’s September Member of the Month is Wellhouse Nutrition Smoothie and Juice Bar, located at 2700 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens. Wellhouse Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-noon. The business offers healthy protein shakes, energy drinks, snacks, workout essentials and more to aid in weight loss, muscle gains or just good nutrition. Pictured, from left, are Bryan Owens, Bruce Tyson, Elian Tyson, owner Courtney Pelt, Jessica Callahan and Brandon Albertson. To find out more about Wellhouse Nutrition, visit http://courtneypelt.goherbalife.com or call (864) 507-4333.