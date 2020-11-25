Merck: Community help key to keep kids in class

PICKENS — School District of Pickens County officials are asking for the public’s helping making sure students can stay in the classroom to complete the school year as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the county.

In an email sent to parents last week, superintendent Danny Merck said officials “have been clear about our desire to have in-person school as much as possible” since the district began to announce plans for returning to school over the summer.

“All of our school staff — teachers, nurses, custodians, administrators and more — have been working extremely

You must be logged in to view this content.