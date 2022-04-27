Middle school draws criticism for plans for student meetings

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — A local middle school has drawn attention after a speaker was reportedly invited to come talk to minority students “about how to cope with being a student in a predominately white school.”

Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account with a following of nearly 1 million accounts, published a letter on Sunday night sent to certain parents from Pickens Middle School principal James King dated April 11 about what the profile described as “racially segregated lunch meetings.”

The letter said Adrienne Young would hold a virtual presentation for students April 15, and a special lunch would be

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login