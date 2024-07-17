Mill to explore the origins of the banjo

PICKENS — For those interested in the origins of the banjo, look no further than the Hagood Mill on July 19 and enjoy banjo tunes and traditional sounds of West Africa as we present Kora player, Diali Cissokho.

Born in Mbour, Senegal, Diali Cissokho hails from a long line of Manding griots, or jalis. In West Africa, griots have served as historians, praise singers, advisors, and storytellers, carrying generations of tradition and culture. It was Cissokho’s family who inspired him to take up the kora, a twenty-one-stringed African instrument

