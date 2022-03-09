Missing man’s body found in Lake Hartwell

SENECA — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources found the body of a missing Clemson 21-year-old in Lake Hartwell on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Andruw Noel Earnhardt’s body was found around 10 a.m. in a cove near the U.S. Highway 123 bridge connecting Seneca and Clemson at the nearby railroad trestle.

He was first reported missing to the Clemson Police Department on

