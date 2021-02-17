More face-to-face learning included in SDPC schedule

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Students in the School District of Pickens County will attend school in person for 27 of the 29 days of instruction included in the district’s next six-week schedule, covering Feb. 22-April 2.

In a letter sent to parents last week, superintendent Danny Merck said the district will have two asynchronous remote learning days on Feb. 26 and March 19. On those days, students will have videos to watch and assignments to complete, but students in all grades will not be required to log in to classes at specific times on those days.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and positive cases in

You must be logged in to view this content.