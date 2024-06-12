More sentenced in drug ring case

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — More defendants have been sentenced after pleading guilty to state grand jury charges connected to a large drug trafficking organization in the Upstate, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced last week.

The drug trafficking organization was run by South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates as well as by women who fled to Mexico to escape

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login