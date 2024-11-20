Morgan to serve as CAA principal

CENTRAL — On Monday, November 18, 2024, the School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Mrs. Brittney Cassell Morgan to become the interim principal of Central Academy of the Arts beginning January 1, 2025. Mrs. Morgan will step into this role as the current principal, Mrs.Tish Goode, takes a leave to address personal medical needs.

Mrs. Morgan brings a wealth of experience to Central Academy of the Arts, having served as the Assistant Principal at Forest

