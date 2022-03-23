Mother asks for Doodle Trail improvements after losing son

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — A mother is asking Easley officials to make safety improvements on the Doodle Trail following her son’s accidental death on the trail last year.

Sharon Hawkins spoke at the March 14 Easley City Council meeting.

“Our 21-year-old son, Bradley Hawkins, was killed in a skateboard accident on the Doodle Trail near the corner of Wilburn and North Fourth streets on Nov. 10, 2021,” she said.

Hawkins said she was speaking that night “for the young people who use the Doodle Trail.”

“I’m sharing safety concerns and recommendations about the patch of trail that runs through the

