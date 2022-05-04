Multiple county squads in playoffs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — After starting the spring sports postseason last week with lacrosse and boys’ tennis, the South Carolina high school playoffs will go into overdrive this week as baseball, softball and soccer kick off their opening rounds.

Pickens County is well represented so far this spring, with each of the four county high schools sporting multiple

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login