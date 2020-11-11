Murder suspect extradited in Six Mile death
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
SIX MILE — A 29-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man found on the side of a road in Six Mile last week has been extradited to Pickens County and is facing more charges.
Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said in a news release that detectives extradited Daniel Michael Watkins from Johnson County, Tenn., on Thursday.
Arrested Nov. 2 in Johnson County, Watkins is charged with
