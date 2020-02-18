Music to fill the air at Hagood Center Feb. 27

PICKENS — The historic Hagood Center, also known as the Pickens Community Center, will be the place to hear some good music and enjoy some great fellowship as senior citizens of Pickens will be hosting live music on Feb. 27.

Set to run from 7-9 p.m., the event will be hosted by Fay Cassell. All are invited to come and enjoy the music, and even bring instruments to join in the fun. Admission is $3.

The center is located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens. Contact the center at (864) 878-6000 for more information about activities at the Hagood Center.