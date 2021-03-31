Navigating Easter celebrations in the era of social distancing

Holidays have been celebrated differently since the outbreak of COVID-19 in late 2019. Easter was among the first major holidays to be celebrated differently in 2020, and celebrations likely won’t return to normal in 2021.

Celebrations and social distancing make strange bedfellows. However, it’s possible for people to safely celebrate Easter with their loved ones.

• Watch virtual Mass together. Though it might not be the same as attending

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login