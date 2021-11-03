Navigating the Medicare annual enrollment period

The annual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan enrollment period is here. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, millions of people eligible for Medicare can sign up, switch or leave a health care plan to fit their coverage needs for 2022. Websites, online educational events and one-on-one meetings with sales agents are all great ways to learn about your Medicare plan options. Here are some additional tips and considerations as you navigate the Medicare annual enrollment period:

Consider the benefits

It’s important to evaluate innovative benefits offered through

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login