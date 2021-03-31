Nealy, Fulmer win city council races

COUNTY — Voters went to the polls to select a new city councilman in both Pickens and Clemson last week.

In Pickens, Robert Nealy will take over the council seat formerly held by Donna Owen. Nealy received more than 70 percent of the vote in a

three-way race, with 158 votes cast in his favor.

Coming in behind Nealy was Ed Leese, who finished with 41 votes (18.6 percent) and Allen Brewer, who finished with 20 votes (9 percent).

In Clemson, meanwhile, John Fulmer will take over the Clemson City Council seat formerly held by Robert Halfacre, who resigned his seat after being elected mayor in November.

Fulmer also won by a resounding margin in a three-man race, taking 80 percent of the total votes, with 780 cast in his favor.

Greg Rice was the next closest competitor in the race, finishing with 128 votes (13.1 percent), and Jim Borick finished in third with 65 votes (6.7 percent).