Nearly 500 county students in quarantine over last week
COUNTY — Although the number of positive COVID-19 cases among School District of Pickens County staff members and students remained steady at 35 for the second week in a row last week, the number of students across the district quarantined as a precautionary measure increased dramatically.
In its weekly update released Friday, the district said 57 staff members and 486 students had been
