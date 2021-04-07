New face for city council

A special Pickens City Council meeting held Monday evening recognized outgoing city councilwoman and mayor pro tem Donna Owen and newly elected Councilman Robert Nealy, who won Owen’s seat by pick up more than 71 percent of votes in a three-way special election March 23. Replacing Owen as mayor pro tem will be Councilman Jimmy Davis, who was nominated Monday evening and elected unanimously by council. Above: Mayor Fletcher Perry, center, recognizes Owen for her service on council alongside Nealy, who will fill her seat. Inset: Davis is recognized by Perry as the newly elected mayor pro tem.