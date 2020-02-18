New hunger study finds ‘significant problem’ in county

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Clemson University sociology professor Catherine Mobley says hunger and food insecurity don’t just impact individuals and their families, but also the community at large.

“Currently our food environment is not enough to adequately serve our community members,” Mobley said.

Around 2010, United Way of Pickens County decided it wanted to look into the issue of hunger in Pickens, according to Karen Culley, vice president of community impact. That led to its 2011 hunger study.

“It is a significant problem,” she said. “We realized it was something we need to continue addressing.”

Last year, the organization decided it might be time for

