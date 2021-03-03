New plant to science discovered in county

By Greg Lucas

SCDNR

news@thepccourier.com

SUNSET — A plant that is new to science has been discovered at the Nine Times Preserve in northern Pickens County, and last year it was named after a distinguished South Carolina botanist.

The only known population of Shealy’s saxifrage (scientific name Micranthes petiolaris var. shealyi) exists at Nine Times Preserve, a property of The Nature Conservancy near Sunset.

The plant was named by Clemson University botanists

You must be logged in to view this content.