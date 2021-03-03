New plant to science discovered in county
By Greg Lucas
SCDNR
news@thepccourier.com
SUNSET — A plant that is new to science has been discovered at the Nine Times Preserve in northern Pickens County, and last year it was named after a distinguished South Carolina botanist.
The only known population of Shealy’s saxifrage (scientific name Micranthes petiolaris var. shealyi) exists at Nine Times Preserve, a property of The Nature Conservancy near Sunset.
The plant was named by Clemson University botanists
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login