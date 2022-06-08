Nonprofit collecting hats for elderly men

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — A local nonprofit that collects items for area seniors has announced its June donation drive.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly in Upstate SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

They also hold regular donation drives.

“During the month of June, we will be collecting hats for the gentlemen in health facilities and shut-ins,” said Tammy Ferguson, the group’s CEO. “These may

