Nonprofit collecting items for stockings

COUNTY — A local nonprofit is collecting items to be put in Christmas stockings for the elderly.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly in Upstate SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

They also hold regular donation drives.

“During the month of August, we will begin collecting toiletries and Christmas stockings for our Christmas stockings to the elderly,” said Tammy Ferguson, the group’s CEO. “We prefer smaller sizes so we can place more items in the stockings.”

The group is collecting body lotions, hand lotions, body wash (no bar soaps), shampoos, conditioners, deodorant, combs, brushes, small mirrors, toothpaste, tooth brush, denture cleanser, individual Kleenex packages, hand sanitizers, pens, pencils, small notepads, soft individual mints, meltaway chocolates, costume jewelry and men’s handkerchiefs.

“We will collect these items through Dec. 1,” Ferguson said. “We’ll also fill any needs of the facilities as requested during the month.”

Drop-off sites are the YMCA in Pickens, in Easley at Under the Carolina Moon and Integrated Yoga Therapy, in Powdersville at Front Porch Fixins and in Dacusville/Easley at Earthworks Unlimited.

For more information about the group, email warmthandcomfort@gmx.com or call 668-1021. Learn more about the group at its Facebook page.