Nonprofit collecting sunglasses for seniors

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local nonprofit is collecting sunglasses to give to area senior citizens.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly in Upstate SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

They also hold regular donation drives.

The July drive aims to provide “fun in the sun” for its recipients, according to Tammy Ferguson, the group’s CEO.

“We are collecting new pairs of sunglasses for those who go outside,” she said. “We’re also promoting a movie night or movie day with popcorn, those individual plastic popcorn containers and a can of Coke, Sprite or Pepsi.

“If you have any old movies — DVDs or VHS — you would like to get rid of, we can use those,” Ferguson continued.

Items can be dropped off at the YMCA in Pickens, in Easley at Under the Carolina Moon, Integrated Yoga Therapy and Earthworks and in Powdersville at Front Porch Fixins.

“Thank you from all of us at Warmth and Comfort for your continued support,” Ferguson said.

For more information about the group, email warmthandcomfort@gmx.com or call (864) 668-1021.

Learn more about the group at its Facebook page.