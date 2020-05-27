Nonprofit collects cards for elderly

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped a local nonprofit from assisting the elderly.

Tammy Ferguson is co-chair of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly – Upstate, SC.

Ferguson said the nonprofit combined its collections for March, April and May due to the pandemic.

The group collected large-print Bibles, coloring books, colored pencils, Kleenex, bed bags, masks, lotions, canned drinks and sketch pads during those months, she said.

“Activities directors asked for things they could use during bingo, and large-print Bibles were requested as something they needed during devotions,” Ferguson said. “We collected 60 Bibles, 36 masks, 40 sets of colored pencils, 96 packages of Kleenex, 30 coloring books and 18 lotions. These will be taken to the doors of our health care facilities soon.”

Due to the pandemic, many nursing home patients have been unable to have visits from relatives for months, she said.

“Our elderly need all the help they can get,” Ferguson said.

Warmth and Comfort is asking the public to send cards for patients, Ferguson said.

“For the month of June, we are asking for cards of cheer since they have been cut off from visiting with families,” she said. “We are still collecting masks, too.”

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them.

Learn more about the group at its Facebook page.

For anyone wishing to make a monetary donation, the group is now tax-exempt, Ferguson said.

To assist with the card drive, contact Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly – Upstate, SC by mail at 149 Ivey Hayes Road, Pickens, SC, 29671, by phone at (864) 668-1021 or by email at warmthandcomfort@gmx.com.