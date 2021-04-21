Nonprofits could get paid with county litter program
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — County officials are excited about a litter cleanup program being developed that will enlist — and pay — nonprofits, civic organizations and residents to pick up trash along Pickens County roads.
County council vice chairman Roy Costner suggested that such a program be developed during county council’s April 5 meeting.
“We’ve had a real litter problem for a while, but because of COVID, it’s become more exacerbated,” he said. “We’ve talked about how people
