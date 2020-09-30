Official urges reason during pandemic

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County administrator Ken Roper urges residents not to get caught up in political debate or philosophical exercises surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s just do what’s reasonable,” Roper said Friday during a Facebook Live update video. “Let’s do what’s reasonable here locally to support each other, particularly to support our older citizens here in Pickens County.”

In his role as administrator, Roper feels one of the most important things he can do is to encourage the public to continue

You must be logged in to view this content.