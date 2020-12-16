Officials excited about possibilities after SC 153 extension opens

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A day that Easley-area officials have long hoped for finally arrived last week.

Officials gathered the morning of Dec. 8 to cut the ribbon on the extension of S.C. Highway 153, a project aimed at easing traffic issues and bringing additional growth to the area.

“This scene here today is a good reflection, a microcosm sort of, of South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’re in good shape. You’ve got great people who’ve done a great thing, getting great work done and we’re looking at the road to prosperity … a beautiful new highway that was done under budget and came in on time.

“It took a while to get started, but once it got started, it came in,” he continued. “This is a proud day and a good example of what is happening in South Carolina.”

South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy

