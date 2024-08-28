Officials hope to combat rising mosquito populations

By Jonathan Veit

Courtesy Clemson University

news@thepccourier.com

Mosquitoes are breeding in abundance in floodwaters left behind by Tropical Storm Debby, prompting officials throughout the state to step up pesticide treatments to control them.

Experts with the Clemson University Extension Service and Regulatory Services units are advising beekeepers to be aware of increased sprayings and prepare to cover their hives if necessary

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login