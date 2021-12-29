Officials hoping action will lead to water plant

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Officials hope the passage of a resolution will help enable the creation of a water plant on Lake Keowee that would serve Pickens County residents.

Pickens County Council members discussed a resolution “in support of regional water solutions within Pickens County” during their Dec. 6 meeting.

“This is the first step of us being able to put a water plant on Keowee, bring all of our water districts together and be able to get water from

