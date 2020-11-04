Oh, how the wind did blow

After the storm passed through, we, like most in the county, had a yard full of limbs and branches, and a tree down on the fence.

There was a piece of roof shingle in the yard.

The deck umbrella, which I had forgotten to close, was gone. And the concrete base that weighs 75 pounds was turned over.

Amazingly enough, the umbrella was not destroyed. It just took a little trip.

We had to bring the boxer inside, as he had begun hyperventilating. He has a snug house on the porch, but he’d never experienced that kind of wind in his

You must be logged in to view this content.