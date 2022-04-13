Old Time Jam and Camping Weekend scheduled at mill

PICKENS — The Hagood Mill Historic Site is set to host its Old Time Jam and Camping Weekend this Friday and Saturday.

An open jam is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Pavilion, featuring Dangerous Curves. Dangerous Curves is an all-girl group hailing from the backcountry mountain roads of Western North Carolina. Not only do the ladies serve up some fun dance tunes, they are also known for their

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login