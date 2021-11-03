On The Cusp

The volleyball teams at both Pickens and Liberty high schools picked up big wins on the court last week to move to within one win of a state championship appearance this week. Pickens traveled to Catawba Ridge for the Class 4A Upper State crown on Tuesday night, the same night Liberty hit the road to Greenville to take on St. Joseph’s with a trip to the 2A state championship on the line. Results from both Upper State matches were unavailable at press time, but to read more about last week’s victories for both squads. Above, Lady Blue Flame players Faith Clarkson, left, and Caroline Lucas set up a double block against Westwood on Thursday in the third round of the playoffs. Inset, Liberty girls celebrate a point during their win over Landrum in the third round Thursday.

Photos by Robert Bradley and Jessica Mackey