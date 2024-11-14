ONLINE EXCLUSIVE *** Blue Flame head to Columbia in quest for 17th State Championship

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — For the first time since 2021, the Pickens High School volleyball team is headed to the Class 4A state championship after defeating Camden in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Blue Flame started the season slow, failing to win the region championship for the first time in over a decade but have gone on an absolute tear over the last month winning nine straight matches.

While nine straight wins are impressive enough, the Flame have accomplished the feat without dropping a single set in that frame including matchups with three of the Upper State’s top four seeds.

The Blue Flame (25-15) will have a chance to finish the season with the ultimate prize on Saturday as they travel to Dreher High School to take on the May River Sharks (25-10) for the Class 4A state championship. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m.