Opioid summit inspires at SWU

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — At the height of his baseball career, Darryl Strawberry stepped up to the plate, helping his teams win four World Series titles.

These days, Strawberry steps up to the microphone, traveling the world and sharing his story of substance abuse, treatment and recovery.

Strawberry spoke at the recent Road to Recovery Through Christ Summit at Southern Wesleyan University. The Steppin’ It Up Coalition and Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County

You must be logged in to view this content.