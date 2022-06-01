Organizers cancel Pumpkin Festival

PICKENS — Organizers of the annual Pumpkin Festival say the 2022 event has been canceled.

The announcement came in a post on the Oolenoy Community House Facebook page on May 24.

“With regret and great deliberation, we announce that the Pumpkin Festival will not take place this year,” the post began. “Due to recent changes in planning responsibilities, the level of effort in knowledge, skill and manpower is beyond what the current board can manage in successfully running the festival this

