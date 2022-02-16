Oxendine selected to lead Easley High

EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board voted Monday night to hire Liberty High School principal Josh Oxendine as the new principal at Easley High School starting this summer.

Oxendine’s hiring will be effective in July, as current Easley principal Gary Culler is set to retire at the end of this school year.

“This is a great opportunity for Mr. Oxendine, and today’s announcement is bittersweet due to his growth and positive impact at Liberty High School,” School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck said. “During his tenure, Mr. Oxendine has helped lead Liberty High to new heights in many areas, including graduation rate, academic achievement and opportunities for students in the Liberty community. Having worked

