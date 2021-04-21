Perry chosen as Riley Mayor’s Design Fellow

PICKENS — Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry has been chosen as one of a select group of mayors from around the Palmetto State to receive a fellowship for a project he envisions to tell the history of the city’s African American influences.

“The decisions on matters of design of and in our towns and cities often have lasting impacts,” said Joseph P. Riley Jr., who was the mayor of Charleston from 1975-2016 and the founder of the Riley Mayor’s Design Fellowship. “If the decisions are well thought out and wise, present and future generations of citizens will benefit, with their quality of life enhanced.”

Perry is one of a handful of mayors in South Carolina chosen this year to receive the Riley Mayor’s Design Fellowship. The distinguished program is honored to a select few mayors

