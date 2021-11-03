

During Pickens High School’s home football game with Westside last Friday, the school announced its Scholar-Athletes of the Week. The female Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Freda Ruiz. Ruiz is a member of the Blue Flame cross-country team and is the daughter of Nazario and Rosario Ruiz. She was nominated by her English teacher, Christie Dunson. The male Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Clayton Payne. Payne is also a member of the cross-country team. He is the son of Westan and Jennifer Payne and was nominated by his Spanish teacher, Lisa Hiott. PHS Scholar-Athletes are nominated by their teachers for demonstrating academic excellence, a stellar work ethic and impressive leadership in the classroom. Teacher nominations are reviewed by a committee, and a male and female fall sports recipient were selected to be recognized at each home football game this season.