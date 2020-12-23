Pickens Chamber Member of the Month

Kentwool has been named the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce December Member of the Month. Kentwool has gone from a great idea to making the world’s best sock. All Kentwool products are infused with a proprietary blend of super fine Merino wool yarn and combined with other premium natural and high-tech fibers. Kentwool’s integrated technology process creates an optimal micro-climate that promotes wicking and comfort while reducing friction, abrasion and muscle fatigue. Kentwool is located at 671 Runnymede Road in Pickens. Visit kentwool.com to order. Pictured are Kentwool Yarn president Keith Horn and Kentwool Performance president Lauren Luneckas, along with chamber board of directors members Liza Holder, Debbie Gravely and Bryan Owens.