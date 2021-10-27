Pickens Chamber Member of the Month

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce has chosen Wilson Gas of Pickens as its November Member of the Month. Pictured are Mike Brewer, Buddy Anthony, Diane Eades and Chris Porter of Wilson Gas, along with Donna Owen, Bryan Owens and Liza Holder from the chamber board of directors. Wilson Gas is located at 2824 Gentry Memorial Highway. The company provides residential and commercial propane gas service and quality home appliances. Wilson Gas is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call Wilson Gas at (864) 878-0160.