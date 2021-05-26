Pickens chamber officials present annual awards

PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center recently announced the recipients of its annual awards.

Kenna Dillard was presented with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award on May 14 by Duke’s Emily DeRoberts for her contributions in 2020. Dillard devoted many months and hours throughout the past year on beautification projects in downtown Pickens.

Her passion for the community and her devotion to rally volunteers for a worthy cause have not gone unnoticed. The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award recognizes the efforts of a person or group that demonstrates outstanding volunteerism and community service. It is a tribute to those who make a difference in the community by using time, talent and compassion to positively impact the lives of others.

On May 18, the chamber board of directors presented the Chamber Business of the Year Award to Pickens Savings and Loan. Not only has Pickens Savings and Loan been an outstanding business devoted to supporting the community and its residents, but it has been doing so for 100 years, marking 2020 as its 100th year anniversary.

“Superior customer service has been a longtime value of this wonderful business, and we were unanimous in our decision to nominate them as our Chamber Business of the Year,” chamber board member Liza Holder said.