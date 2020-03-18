Pickens Chamber, PRA hold awards banquet

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce and Pickens Revitalization Association held their annual awards banquets on Friday. With hand sanitizer available all around, chamber members got a chance to rub elbows and enjoy a great meal prior to the cancellation of many events around the county in the coming days. Above, longtime Pickens attorney Ken Acker was honored with Duke Energy’s Citizenship Award during the event. Acker is flanked by Pickens Chamber President Adam Lambert and Duke Energy community relations manager Emily DeRoberts.